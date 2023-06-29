Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,971. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Yelp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.