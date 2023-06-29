inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits Market Cap of $109.07 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $109.07 million and $146,288.99 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,557.62 or 1.00045523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00400119 USD and is up 7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $254,599.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.