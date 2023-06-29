International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 25.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 116,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 28,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 142.1% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 753,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

