International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.