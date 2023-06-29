International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

IP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 2,209,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,561. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

