Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,568 shares of company stock worth $13,015,384 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

