Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

