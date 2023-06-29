Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,812,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 134,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.