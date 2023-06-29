Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.34. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $108.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

