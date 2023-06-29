Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

