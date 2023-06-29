Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA remained flat at $41.67 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

