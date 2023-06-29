Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

LH stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

