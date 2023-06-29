iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

