iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.36. 255,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,964. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $250.55.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

