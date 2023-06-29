iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 901,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

