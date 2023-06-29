iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. 130,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

