iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.50 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

