iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $150,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,538,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 809,639 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,225,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 775,709 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,044,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

