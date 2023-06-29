iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3,410.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. 845,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.