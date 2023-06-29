iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.45% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.99. 3,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $84.93.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

