iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

