iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IEUS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

