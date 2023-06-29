iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

