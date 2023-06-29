iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 72,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 143,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.60. 124,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,340. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

