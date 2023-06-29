iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 247,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

