iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

