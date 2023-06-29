iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14,935.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 3.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,505 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

