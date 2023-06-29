Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.40

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 1000224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.51%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

