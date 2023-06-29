Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.70

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 348344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

