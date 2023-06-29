JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

JDSPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

