JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

JDE Peet’s Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

About JDE Peet’s

(Free Report)

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.