Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NENTF. DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viaplay Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.00.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Monday. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

