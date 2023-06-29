Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
CalAmp Stock Performance
CAMP stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.
Institutional Trading of CalAmp
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
