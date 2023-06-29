Jennifer N. Jones Sells 74,375 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,662,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

