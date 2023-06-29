Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

