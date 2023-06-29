Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.61 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $14,984.06 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,587.40 or 1.00007924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01677992 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,414.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.