JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $32.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

LOB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 32,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after acquiring an additional 122,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

