JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Target Price to GBX 260

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 350 ($4.45) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 380 ($4.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.23).

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NWG stock opened at GBX 234 ($2.98) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.98). The stock has a market cap of £20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.17.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,107,180.19). In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,107,180.19). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.31), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($174,753.72). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

