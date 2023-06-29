Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBAXY. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 300,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

About Julius Bär Gruppe

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

