Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0257 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $498.70 million and $11.20 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,376,185,497 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,361,232,036.25818. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02612805 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,088,332.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

