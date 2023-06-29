Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares traded.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

