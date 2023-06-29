Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $232,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,032 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

