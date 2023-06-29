Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

