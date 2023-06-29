KickToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $949,516.21 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $949,516.21 and $1,565.37 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,429.02 or 1.00015542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,932,018 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,932,075.09945595. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00779263 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

