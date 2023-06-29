Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 532.4% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 532.4% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KMTUY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 56,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,789. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

