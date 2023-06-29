Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 56,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,577. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

