Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS KNOS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 56,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,577. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Advanced Technologies
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.