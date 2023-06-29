Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 85.0% in June

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 475,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of Kubient stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 48,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,146. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 1,064.79%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

