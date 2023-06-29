Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

