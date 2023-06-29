Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.94 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

