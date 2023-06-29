LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 89.5% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 24,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 77.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 112.2% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 19,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $685.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

